Comparison of Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)

Both Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.90 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.80 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gridsum Holding Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gridsum Holding Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Liquidity

Gridsum Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor the Rubicon Project Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. the Rubicon Project Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gridsum Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Gridsum Holding Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of the Rubicon Project Inc. is $9, which is potential -10.36% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.4% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares and 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares. Competitively, 10.4% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04% the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Summary

the Rubicon Project Inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.