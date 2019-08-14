Comparison of Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Both Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.90 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 47 21.17 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gridsum Holding Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gridsum Holding Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Gridsum Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, PagerDuty Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 4.3 Quick Ratio. PagerDuty Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gridsum Holding Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.4% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.7% of PagerDuty Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% are Gridsum Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc. has stronger performance than PagerDuty Inc.

Summary

PagerDuty Inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.