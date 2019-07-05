Comparison of GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) and TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) and TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky Inc. 12 4.75 N/A 0.42 27.33 TSR Inc. 5 0.14 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights GreenSky Inc. and TSR Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GreenSky Inc. and TSR Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky Inc. 0.00% -37.9% 5% TSR Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -4.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for GreenSky Inc. and TSR Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TSR Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GreenSky Inc.’s consensus price target is $15.75, while its potential upside is 39.26%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GreenSky Inc. and TSR Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.6% and 12.8%. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of GreenSky Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 56.44% of TSR Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GreenSky Inc. -16.11% -19.39% 10.2% 19.05% 0% 20.79% TSR Inc. -1.81% -8.92% -3.81% -35.4% -20% 3.23%

For the past year GreenSky Inc. has stronger performance than TSR Inc.

Summary

GreenSky Inc. beats TSR Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.