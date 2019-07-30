Comparison of GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Software & Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky Inc. 12 4.96 N/A 0.42 27.33 CyberArk Software Ltd. 117 14.40 N/A 1.26 99.94

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GreenSky Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd. CyberArk Software Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than GreenSky Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. GreenSky Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of CyberArk Software Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky Inc. 0.00% -37.9% 5% CyberArk Software Ltd. 0.00% 11.2% 7.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for GreenSky Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 7 2.78

The consensus target price of GreenSky Inc. is $15.75, with potential upside of 33.25%. Meanwhile, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s consensus target price is $136.89, while its potential downside is -2.70%. The results provided earlier shows that GreenSky Inc. appears more favorable than CyberArk Software Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of GreenSky Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.3% of CyberArk Software Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of GreenSky Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.85% of CyberArk Software Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GreenSky Inc. -16.11% -19.39% 10.2% 19.05% 0% 20.79% CyberArk Software Ltd. -1.75% 3.47% 46.01% 63.09% 116.48% 70.11%

For the past year GreenSky Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CyberArk Software Ltd.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors CyberArk Software Ltd. beats GreenSky Inc.

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.