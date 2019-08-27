Comparison of Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 10 2.21 N/A 0.09 98.84

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Target Hospitality Corp. is $13.33, which is potential 123.66% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 39.52% and 79.4% respectively. Competitively, 1.4% are Target Hospitality Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15% Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Target Hospitality Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.