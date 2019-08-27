Comparison of Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|10
|2.21
|N/A
|0.09
|98.84
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Target Hospitality Corp. is $13.33, which is potential 123.66% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 39.52% and 79.4% respectively. Competitively, 1.4% are Target Hospitality Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.37%
|0.51%
|3.15%
|0%
|0%
|3.15%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
Target Hospitality Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.
