Comparison of Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)

We will be comparing the differences between Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Demonstrates Greenland Acquisition Corporation and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Greenland Acquisition Corporation and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.52% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares and 51.8% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.