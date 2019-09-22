Comparison of Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp Inc. 29 5.12 N/A 2.05 13.55 HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 10 6.30 N/A 0.36 53.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Greene County Bancorp Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. HarborOne Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Greene County Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Greene County Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 1.4% HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Greene County Bancorp Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Greene County Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a 116.75% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Greene County Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greene County Bancorp Inc. 3.85% -4.67% -10.17% -9.4% -19.8% -10.83% HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 1.32% 1.27% 2.85% 26.32% 3.57% 20.52%

For the past year Greene County Bancorp Inc. has -10.83% weaker performance while HarborOne Bancorp Inc. has 20.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Greene County Bancorp Inc. beats HarborOne Bancorp Inc.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, commercial loans, construction loans, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It operates 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through Â‘HarborOne U,Â’ with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.