Comparison of Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) and First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

We are contrasting Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) and First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp Inc. 30 4.97 N/A 2.05 13.55 First Capital Inc. 51 5.45 N/A 3.01 18.87

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First Capital Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Greene County Bancorp Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Greene County Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than First Capital Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 1.4% First Capital Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.38 beta. First Capital Inc. has a -0.18 beta and it is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Greene County Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.6% of First Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.2% are First Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greene County Bancorp Inc. 3.85% -4.67% -10.17% -9.4% -19.8% -10.83% First Capital Inc. 4.17% 10.82% 12.33% 29.33% 54.42% 33.59%

For the past year Greene County Bancorp Inc. has -10.83% weaker performance while First Capital Inc. has 33.59% stronger performance.

Summary

First Capital Inc. beats Greene County Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.