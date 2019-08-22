Comparison of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining Limited 1 2.72 N/A -0.11 0.00 Vale S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 0.73 17.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Great Panther Mining Limited and Vale S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Great Panther Mining Limited and Vale S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.64 beta means Great Panther Mining Limited’s volatility is 36.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Vale S.A. on the other hand, has 1.07 beta which makes it 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Great Panther Mining Limited and Vale S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Vale S.A. 0 3 2 2.40

On the other hand, Vale S.A.’s potential upside is 29.81% and its average target price is $13.98.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.1% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares and 20.2% of Vale S.A. shares. About 3.3% of Great Panther Mining Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 38.5% of Vale S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63% Vale S.A. -3.2% -6.75% 4.93% 3.18% -8.73% -1.52%

For the past year Great Panther Mining Limited had bullish trend while Vale S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vale S.A. beats Great Panther Mining Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.