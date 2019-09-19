Comparison of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining Limited 1 2.64 N/A -0.11 0.00 Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A -196.74 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Great Panther Mining Limited and Solitario Zinc Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Great Panther Mining Limited and Solitario Zinc Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Solitario Zinc Corp. 0.00% -10.9% -10.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.64 beta indicates that Great Panther Mining Limited is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Solitario Zinc Corp.’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.1% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares and 5.2% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares. 3.3% are Great Panther Mining Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.25% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63% Solitario Zinc Corp. -1.49% -8.6% -22.27% 11.38% -21.8% 33.58%

For the past year Great Panther Mining Limited was less bullish than Solitario Zinc Corp.

Summary

Great Panther Mining Limited beats Solitario Zinc Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.