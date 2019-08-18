Comparison of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) and Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) and Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining Limited 1 2.80 N/A -0.11 0.00 Materion Corporation 60 1.01 N/A 0.78 79.35

In table 1 we can see Great Panther Mining Limited and Materion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Materion Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Great Panther Mining Limited’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Materion Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Great Panther Mining Limited and Materion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 96.8% respectively. About 3.3% of Great Panther Mining Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Materion Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63% Materion Corporation -1.93% -6.78% 6.88% 31.58% 1.27% 38.1%

For the past year Great Panther Mining Limited was less bullish than Materion Corporation.

Summary

Materion Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Great Panther Mining Limited.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides strip products, including thin gauge precision strips, and small diameter rod and wire; copper, nickel, and beryllium alloys manufactured in plate, rod, bar, tube, and other customized forms; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wire. Its products are used in the consumer electronics, industrial components, and telecommunications infrastructure end markets. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. Materion Corporation distributes its products through a combination of company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.