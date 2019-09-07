Comparison of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining Limited 1 2.91 N/A -0.11 0.00 EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Great Panther Mining Limited and EMX Royalty Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% 0% 0% EMX Royalty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Great Panther Mining Limited and EMX Royalty Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 31.1% respectively. 3.3% are Great Panther Mining Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.94% of EMX Royalty Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63% EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35%

For the past year Great Panther Mining Limited has weaker performance than EMX Royalty Corporation

Summary

EMX Royalty Corporation beats Great Panther Mining Limited on 2 of the 3 factors.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.