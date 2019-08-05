Comparison of Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

This is a contrast between Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.22 N/A 0.29 30.14 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.21 N/A 0.21 29.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Great Elm Capital Corporation is currently more expensive than WisdomTree Investments Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Corporation and WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.68% and 74.6% respectively. About 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation had bullish trend while WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.