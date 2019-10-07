Comparison of Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Both Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 0.29 30.14 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 0.10 7.98M 0.94 18.99

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Great Elm Capital Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 49,503,722.08% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

Great Elm Capital Corporation and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus target price and a 58.08% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Great Elm Capital Corporation and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.68% and 69.5%. 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.