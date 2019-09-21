Comparison of Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.24
|N/A
|0.29
|30.14
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|65.02
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Great Elm Capital Corporation and The India Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Great Elm Capital Corporation and The India Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 19.7%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|-0.9%
|1.15%
|2.45%
|9.63%
|-2.88%
|11.72%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has stronger performance than The India Fund Inc.
Summary
Great Elm Capital Corporation beats The India Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
