Comparison of Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.24 N/A 0.29 30.14 The India Fund Inc. 21 65.02 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Great Elm Capital Corporation and The India Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Great Elm Capital Corporation and The India Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 19.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has stronger performance than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Corporation beats The India Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.