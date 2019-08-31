Comparison of Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.22 N/A 0.29 30.14 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.72 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Great Elm Capital Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation. PennantPark Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Great Elm Capital Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Great Elm Capital Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than PennantPark Investment Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, which is potential 26.78% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.