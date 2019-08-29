Comparison of Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Both Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.16 N/A 0.29 30.14 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Great Elm Capital Corporation and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares and 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares. 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.