Comparison of Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

We are contrasting Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.29
|N/A
|-0.85
|0.00
|Mmtec Inc.
|6
|16098.75
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares and 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares. 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|2.51%
|2.88%
|3.5%
|9.07%
|-6.1%
|9.3%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation had bullish trend while Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Mmtec Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.
