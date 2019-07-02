Comparison of Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

We are contrasting Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.29 N/A -0.85 0.00 Mmtec Inc. 6 16098.75 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares and 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares. 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation 2.51% 2.88% 3.5% 9.07% -6.1% 9.3% Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation had bullish trend while Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.