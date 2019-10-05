Comparison of Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 0.29 30.14 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.52 24.05

Table 1 highlights Great Elm Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Great Elm Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares and 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Great Elm Capital Corporation.