Comparison of Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax Corp. 13 4.54 N/A 1.06 13.40 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 22 9.62 N/A 1.30 17.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Great Ajax Corp. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. Starwood Property Trust Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Great Ajax Corp. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Great Ajax Corp. is currently more affordable than Starwood Property Trust Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Great Ajax Corp. and Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Great Ajax Corp. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Starwood Property Trust Inc. has a 0.64 beta and it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Great Ajax Corp. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 5.38% and its consensus target price is $24.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.9% of Great Ajax Corp. shares and 67.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares. Great Ajax Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Ajax Corp. 0.5% 2.75% 9.58% 4.9% 7.84% 18.22% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.54% -0.35% 2.22% 2.36% 4.6% 14.31%

For the past year Great Ajax Corp. has stronger performance than Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Great Ajax Corp.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.