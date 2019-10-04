Comparison of Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax Corp. 15 0.00 17.22M 1.06 13.14 Cousins Properties Incorporated 36 0.00 145.66M 0.93 38.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Great Ajax Corp. and Cousins Properties Incorporated. Cousins Properties Incorporated appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Great Ajax Corp. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Great Ajax Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax Corp. 114,647,137.15% 9.2% 1.8% Cousins Properties Incorporated 409,963,411.20% 1.7% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Great Ajax Corp. has a beta of 0.8 and its 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.86 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Great Ajax Corp. and Cousins Properties Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cousins Properties Incorporated is $42, which is potential 12.60% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Great Ajax Corp. and Cousins Properties Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 73.3%. About 1.3% of Great Ajax Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Cousins Properties Incorporated has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Ajax Corp. -0.43% 0.8% -1.9% 8.33% 4.92% 15.89% Cousins Properties Incorporated -4.76% -4.58% -7.62% -0.28% -4.09% 11.33%

For the past year Great Ajax Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Summary

Cousins Properties Incorporated beats Great Ajax Corp. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.