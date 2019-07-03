Comparison of Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI.PC)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI.PC), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Ajax Corp.
|13
|4.48
|N/A
|1.06
|13.40
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|1.53
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Great Ajax Corp. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Great Ajax Corp. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Ajax Corp.
|0.00%
|9.2%
|1.8%
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Great Ajax Corp. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 0%. About 1% of Great Ajax Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Ajax Corp.
|0.5%
|2.75%
|9.58%
|4.9%
|7.84%
|18.22%
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Great Ajax Corp. beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
