Comparison of Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI.PC)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI.PC), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax Corp. 13 4.48 N/A 1.06 13.40 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 25 0.00 N/A 1.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Great Ajax Corp. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Great Ajax Corp. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Great Ajax Corp. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 0%. About 1% of Great Ajax Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Ajax Corp. 0.5% 2.75% 9.58% 4.9% 7.84% 18.22% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Great Ajax Corp. beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.