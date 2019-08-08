Comparison of Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) and Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

As Education & Training Services companies, Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) and Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education Inc. 115 7.71 N/A 4.73 23.01 Universal Technical Institute Inc. 3 0.34 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Grand Canyon Education Inc. and Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Grand Canyon Education Inc. and Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 16.3% Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0.00% -33% -15.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.8 beta indicates that Grand Canyon Education Inc. is 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Universal Technical Institute Inc. has a 1.45 beta which is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Grand Canyon Education Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Universal Technical Institute Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Grand Canyon Education Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Grand Canyon Education Inc. and Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s upside potential is 10.98% at a $136 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grand Canyon Education Inc. and Universal Technical Institute Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.6% and 74%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Universal Technical Institute Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grand Canyon Education Inc. -14.95% -7.88% -9.04% 17.84% -5.89% 13.14% Universal Technical Institute Inc. 2.22% 0% 7.92% 11.52% 14.11% 0.82%

For the past year Grand Canyon Education Inc. was more bullish than Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education Inc. beats Universal Technical Institute Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States and Canada. It offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across nine colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. As of December 31, 2016, it had 81,900 students enrolled in its programs. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.