Comparison of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.87 N/A 0.20 8.11 Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 6.50 N/A -4.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5% Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Falcon Minerals Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Falcon Minerals Corporation’s potential upside is 54.64% and its consensus price target is $10.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Falcon Minerals Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.3% and 72.9%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, 8% are Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88% Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94%

For the past year Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Falcon Minerals Corporation beats Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.