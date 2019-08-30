Comparison of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.82 N/A 2.81 4.07 Generac Holdings Inc. 61 2.26 N/A 4.01 18.02

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Generac Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than GrafTech International Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. GrafTech International Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3% Generac Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 10.6%

Liquidity

3.1 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GrafTech International Ltd. Its rival Generac Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 0.9 respectively. GrafTech International Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Generac Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for GrafTech International Ltd. and Generac Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Generac Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Generac Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $78, with potential upside of 0.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares and 95.6% of Generac Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.7% are Generac Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09% Generac Holdings Inc. -0.5% 2.55% 31.89% 36.57% 36.67% 45.47%

For the past year GrafTech International Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Generac Holdings Inc.

Summary

Generac Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors GrafTech International Ltd.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.