Comparison of Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

Both Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Table 1 highlights Graf Industrial Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares and 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year Graf Industrial Corp. was more bullish than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats Graf Industrial Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.