Comparison of Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)

Since Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Graf Industrial Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Graf Industrial Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Graf Industrial Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.12% and 68.91%. Competitively, Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has 20% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7%

For the past year Graf Industrial Corp. has stronger performance than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Graf Industrial Corp.