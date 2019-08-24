Comparison of Graco Inc. (GGG) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Both Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graco Inc. 49 4.46 N/A 1.99 24.20 Manitex International Inc. 7 0.46 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Graco Inc. and Manitex International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graco Inc. 0.00% 41.1% 22.2% Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.95 shows that Graco Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Manitex International Inc. has a 1.53 beta and it is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Graco Inc. Its rival Manitex International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 0.9 respectively. Graco Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Manitex International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Graco Inc. and Manitex International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 56.4% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Graco Inc. shares. Comparatively, Manitex International Inc. has 21.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graco Inc. -6.09% -6.57% -5.95% 11.43% 5.93% 14.89% Manitex International Inc. 1.88% 7.44% -14.13% -6.88% -45.47% 14.44%

For the past year Graco Inc. has stronger performance than Manitex International Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Graco Inc. beats Manitex International Inc.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.