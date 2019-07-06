Comparison of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Since Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 17 14.74 N/A -0.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gossamer Bio Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, Zymeworks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zymeworks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 40.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21% Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.