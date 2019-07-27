Comparison of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 11.4. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 32.9 and has 32.9 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14% of Provention Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.