Comparison of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.24
|0.00
|Provention Bio Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.79
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-103.2%
|-62.9%
Liquidity
Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 11.4. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 32.9 and has 32.9 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gossamer Bio Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14% of Provention Bio Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|12.77%
|19.75%
|16.55%
|0%
|0%
|14.21%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-13.73%
|24.38%
|48.52%
|11.39%
|0%
|98.87%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Provention Bio Inc.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
