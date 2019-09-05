Comparison of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 39.38 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gossamer Bio Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. Its competitor Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Gossamer Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.