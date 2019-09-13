Comparison of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

This is a contrast between Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 31 29.34 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 highlights Gossamer Bio Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. Its competitor Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio is 14.9 and its Quick Ratio is 14.8. Gossamer Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nektar Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Nektar Therapeutics is $31, which is potential 55.47% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Gossamer Bio Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.