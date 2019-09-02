Comparison of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gossamer Bio Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MediciNova Inc. are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. MediciNova Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gossamer Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gossamer Bio Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MediciNova Inc. has an average target price of $22, with potential upside of 154.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was less bullish than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Gossamer Bio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.