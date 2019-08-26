Comparison of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.32
|0.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.8 and a Quick Ratio of 19.8. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 59.8 and has 59.8 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gossamer Bio Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Gossamer Bio Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 0.2%. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 34.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -32.71% weaker performance.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.