Comparison of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.8 and a Quick Ratio of 19.8. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 59.8 and has 59.8 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 0.2%. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 34.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -32.71% weaker performance.