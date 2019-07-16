Comparison of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

We will be comparing the differences between Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.19 N/A -7.54 0.00

Demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gossamer Bio Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.4. The Current Ratio of rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $69.17, while its potential upside is 56.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.4% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.