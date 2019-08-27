Comparison of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 5.45% and 6.49% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.