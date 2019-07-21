Comparison of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

Both Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.45% and 56.27%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.1% 0.88% 1.78% 0% 0% 1.78% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 1.17% 1.07% 3.09% 6.7% 0% 4.55%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has weaker performance than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc.