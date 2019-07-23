Comparison of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

Both Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.1%
|0.88%
|1.78%
|0%
|0%
|1.78%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|2.58%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
