Comparison of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

Both Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.1% 0.88% 1.78% 0% 0% 1.78% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.1% 2.8% 0% 0% 2.58%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.