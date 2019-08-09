Comparison of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

This is a contrast between Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
Table 1 demonstrates Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.55%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has weaker performance than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
