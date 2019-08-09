Comparison of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

This is a contrast between Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58

Table 1 demonstrates Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.55%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has weaker performance than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.