Comparison of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|184.39
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Gores Holdings III Inc. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Gores Holdings III Inc. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Gores Holdings III Inc. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.1%
|0.57%
|4.58%
|0%
|0%
|4.58%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. was more bullish than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
