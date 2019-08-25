Comparison of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39 Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Gores Holdings III Inc. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gores Holdings III Inc. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gores Holdings III Inc. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. was more bullish than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.