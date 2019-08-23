Comparison of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|184.39
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gores Holdings III Inc. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gores Holdings III Inc. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
Liquidity
Gores Holdings III Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Gores Holdings III Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Gores Holdings III Inc. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 3.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.1%
|0.57%
|4.58%
|0%
|0%
|4.58%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.
