Comparison of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gores Holdings III Inc. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gores Holdings III Inc. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Liquidity

Gores Holdings III Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Gores Holdings III Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gores Holdings III Inc. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 3.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.