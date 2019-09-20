Comparison of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Both Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.17 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gores Holdings III Inc. and Boston Omaha Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.79% and 75.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Boston Omaha Corporation.