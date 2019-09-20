Comparison of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Both Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|14.17
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Gores Holdings III Inc. and Boston Omaha Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.79% and 75.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Boston Omaha Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.