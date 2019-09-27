Comparison of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 33.70M 0.12 85.73 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gores Holdings III Inc. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 334,657,398.21% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.