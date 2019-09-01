Comparison of Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)

Since Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gores Holdings III Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gores Holdings III Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.79% and 92.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. was more bullish than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.