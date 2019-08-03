Comparison of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.