Comparison of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

This is a contrast between Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 5 0.06 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.25% and 68.3% respectively. 0.6% are Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has 3.78% stronger performance while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -68.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.