Comparison of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU)

Both Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and HL Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and HL Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and HL Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 70.25% and 26.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.91% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.29% 3.33% 0% 0% 2.5% HL Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.65% 2.04% 0% 0% 1.26%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than HL Acquisition Corp.

Summary

HL Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.