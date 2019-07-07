Comparison of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

Both Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 70.25% and 36.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.29%
|3.33%
|0%
|0%
|2.5%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|2.58%
For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.