Comparison of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

Both Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 70.25% and 36.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.29% 3.33% 0% 0% 2.5% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.1% 2.8% 0% 0% 2.58%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.