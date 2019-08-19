Comparison of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
In table 1 we can see Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 70.25% and 59.7% respectively. Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 0.99% are Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.27%
|0.95%
|1.94%
|5.9%
|0%
|3.78%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.
