Comparison of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 13 1.38 N/A -0.18 0.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 44 1.01 N/A 14.67 2.61

Demonstrates Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -14.2% -5.1% Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 1.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Penn Virginia Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Penn Virginia Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Penn Virginia Corporation has an average target price of $70, with potential upside of 134.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.5% of Penn Virginia Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% are Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.2% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 1.51% -13.85% -2.15% -6.93% -12.91% -5.56% Penn Virginia Corporation -11.24% -8.37% -29.78% -40.97% -37.9% -29.3%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation was less bearish than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.